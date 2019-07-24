Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits another homer versus Pirates

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Once again, Goldschmidt tortured the Pirates with a key homer during the Cardinals' comeback win. Goldschmidt smashed a grand slam in extra innings against Pittsburgh on Monday. He is only batting .248, which is 45 points below his career norm, but Goldschmidt does have 20 homers, 50 RBI and 57 runs in 367 at-bats. He is on his way to his third straight 30-homer season.