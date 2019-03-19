Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits first homer of spring
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday against the Phillies.
Goldschmidt launched an offering from Zach Eflin over the left-field wall in the bottom of the fifth inning to record his first home run of spring training with his new club. The long ball was his third extra-base hit, and he is now 10-for-36 with seven walks in Grapefruit League action.
