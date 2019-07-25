Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits yet another homer
Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three runs in a 14-8 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
For the third straight day, Goldschmidt hit a homer against the Pirates, and dating back to last week, this was his four consecutive game with a home run versus Pittsburgh. Goldschmidt probably wishes he could face Pirates pitching more often, but he does have seven homers total this month. He is batting .250 with 31 extra-base hits, including 21 home runs, 52 RBI and 61 runs in 376 at-bats this season.
