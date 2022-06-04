Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a pair of walks and two runs scored in Friday's 14-5 win over the Cubs.

While Goldschmidt has been limited to one-hit efforts in his last six contests, he's been able to extend his hitting streak to 25 games. He's batting .424 with 10 long balls in that impressive span. For the season, the first baseman owns a .349/.427/.630 slash line with 12 homers, 47 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases in 50 contests.