Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt accounted for all three of the Cardinals' hits Thursday, including a fourth-inning homer off Tyler Glasnow that stood at St. Louis' lone run in the opening-day defeat. The veteran first baseman slashed .268/.363/.447 last season with 25 home runs and 80 RBI. The Cardinals are counting on Goldschmidt to provide a similar offensive presence in the middle of their order this year.