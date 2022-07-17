Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and one additional RBI in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

The starting first baseman for the National League All-Star team, Goldschmidt is now up to 20 home runs, and his OPS is over 1.000 for the season (1.004). Since Goldschmidt is playing Tuesday, the Cardinals may look to rest him Sunday.