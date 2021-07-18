Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Giants.
Goldschmidt cranked a two-run homer off Anthony DeSclafani to open up the lead to 3-0. His long ball ended up being the difference to win the game. He has homered in his last three games and he rides a 12-game hitting streak. During that stretch, he is batting .417 with an OPS of 1.220. The 33-year-old is slashing .270/.340/.451 with 15 homers, 52 RBI and 50 runs in 382 plate appearances.
