Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in an 8-6 loss Thursday in Colorado.

Goldschmidt doubled and scored in the fourth and smacked a two-run homer in the eighth as the Cardinals attempted to mount a comeback. It's hard to believe that the 34-year-old did not homer until his 19th game as Thursday's knock was his 27th of the season to go along with 31 doubles. Since the All-Star break, he's posted a .339/.424/.768 line with seven homers and 17 RBI in 15 games.