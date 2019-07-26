Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers for fourth straight day

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 6-3 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

The 31-year-old homered in every contest of the four-game set in Pittsburgh, and his last five long balls have come against the Pirates. With this power surge, Goldschmidt has 22 home runs this season, putting him well on pace now to reach 33 homers, which he hit last year. He is batting .253 with 32 extra-base hits, 53 RBI and 62 runs in 379 at-bats. In case owners are wondering, Goldschmidt will get his next crack at Pirates pitching on Aug. 9.