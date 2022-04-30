Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Goldschmidt's lone hit of the game left the yard in the first inning. That stretched the first baseman's hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's batting .471 (16-for-34) with nine RBI and four runs scored. The surge has him up to a .293/.361/.387 slash line with a homer, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 19 contests this season. Outside of a dip in power, the rest of his numbers are right where they should be.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues red-hot stretch•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Multiple hits in four straight•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Collects three hits, two RBI•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Notches steal•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws four walks Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Makes big impact Wednesday•