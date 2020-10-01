Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Padres.

Goldschmidt kicked off the scoring in the first inning, driving in the first two of the four runs the Cardinals would score in that frame. He now has seven career postseason homers in 18 games, a number he pairs with a .284/.338/.622 slash line.