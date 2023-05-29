Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

This was Goldschmidt's third multi-hit effort in five games after a span in which he went just 1-for-21 over seven contests. Slumps tend not to last too long for the first baseman, but it's good to see him looking like himself again after a rough week. For the season, he's slashing .294/.400/.525 with 10 homers, 26 RBI, 37 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 17 doubles.