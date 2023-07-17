Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals some breathing room with a two-run shot in the sixth to put them up 6-3. He had gone nine straight games without an RBI from July 1 through July 14 but has tallied three rbi and been on base five times over his last two games. The 35-year-old continues to provide a steady bat for the Cardinals and is now slashing .285/.370/.480 with 16 homers, 49 RBI, 54 runs and a 47:88 BB:K in 405 plate appearances.