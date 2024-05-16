Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

Goldschmidt is on a five-game hitting streak, having gone 7-for-23 (.304) with two homers and four RBI in that span. The burst of offense has doubled his homer total for the year to four, and he's up to 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases and three doubles while slashing .206/.291/.300 across 41 contests. Goldschmidt sat out a game just prior to his current streak, so it appears the mental reset is paying off in the short term, though his counting stats are unlikely to improve much if the team around him doesn't collectively start hitting better.