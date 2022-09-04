Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk, an additional run and a stolen base during Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Cubs.

Goldschmidt got St. Louis on the board with a two-run home run off Chicago starter Drew Smyly in the bottom of the first inning. In the third, Goldschmidt singled, stole third and scored, and he walked in the sixth. The two-hit game snapped a recent 1-for-14 slump while the homer was the 34-year-old's first extra-base hit since two long balls Aug. 25, which were also against the Cubs. Goldschmidt and his 34 home runs now sit two behind NL leader Kyle Schwarber while his 107 RBI and .331 average pace the Senior Circuit.