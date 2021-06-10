Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Cleveland.
Goldschmidt had his first combo meal of the season Wednesday, with a home run off Trevor Stephan in the seventh inning and a stolen base in the fifth inning. The 33-year-old is slashing .251/.320/.416 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 34 runs and four steals in 256 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Not starting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Ends power drought•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates lone run Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hero in extras•