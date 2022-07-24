Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in a 6-3 loss Sunday in Cincinnati.

Goldschmidt was the only player to get a hit off Tyler Mahle, and he took the starter deep twice, accounting for all the Cardinals' runs. He's now homered in four straight games -- five if you include his All-Star Game blast. It appears that the only thing that can stop Goldschmidt right now is the Canadian government, as he won't be able to be with the team due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement in Canada when St. Louis begins a two-game series in Toronto on Tuesday. He'll rejoin the Cardinals when they return stateside Friday in Washington.