Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Braves on Sunday.

Fresh off signing a five-year, $130 million extension earlier in the weekend, Goldschmidt commemorated the milestone with his third round tripper of spring. The veteran slugger has wasted no time in acclimating to his new St. Louis digs, hitting .280 with three doubles, one triple, three homers and six RBI over Grapefruit League at-bats.