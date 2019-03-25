Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hot heading into regular season
Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Braves on Sunday.
Fresh off signing a five-year, $130 million extension earlier in the weekend, Goldschmidt commemorated the milestone with his third round tripper of spring. The veteran slugger has wasted no time in acclimating to his new St. Louis digs, hitting .280 with three doubles, one triple, three homers and six RBI over Grapefruit League at-bats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Signing extension•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits first homer of spring•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Thriving in spring•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Headed to St. Louis•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Club option exercised for 2019•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...