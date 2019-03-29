Goldschmidt went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in a season-opening loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Better days are sure to come, but Goldschmidt essentially put up a dud in his Cardinals regular-season debut. The prodigious slugger did look like his usual self during a strong spring (.280 average, three home runs, six RBI), so the Opening Day clunker is naturally nothing to be concerned with over the long term. Goldschmidt will look to break the ice at the plate again on Friday night against Freddy Peralta in the second installment of the four-game set against the Brewers.