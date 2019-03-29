Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Inauspicious start to Cards career
Goldschmidt went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in a season-opening loss to the Brewers on Thursday.
Better days are sure to come, but Goldschmidt essentially put up a dud in his Cardinals regular-season debut. The prodigious slugger did look like his usual self during a strong spring (.280 average, three home runs, six RBI), so the Opening Day clunker is naturally nothing to be concerned with over the long term. Goldschmidt will look to break the ice at the plate again on Friday night against Freddy Peralta in the second installment of the four-game set against the Brewers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hitting second•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hot heading into regular season•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Signing extension•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits first homer of spring•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Thriving in spring•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Headed to St. Louis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...