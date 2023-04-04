Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta.
Goldschmidt's seventh-inning blast was the only one of the Cardinals' 12 hits to go for extra bases. The first baseman is off to an excellent start this season, recording two hits in each of the first four games. He's added two RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base and a 3:2 BB:K while occupying his usual No. 3 spot in the order.
