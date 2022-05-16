Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBI in a 15-6 win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Goldschmidt got St. Louis on the board with a two-run shot off Carlos Rodon in the first inning, doubled and scored in the third and doubled home a run before scoring in the fourth. The 34-year-old extended his hitting streak to a modest eight games -- including five multi-hit performances -- and is now slashing .312/.394/.496 with four home runs, 21 runs and 20 RBI.