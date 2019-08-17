Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches 27th homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati.

Goldschmidt uncorked a two-run homer to right center in the fifth inning, and he added to the Cardinals' lead in the sixth with an RBI single to left. The 31-year-old slugger is slashing .258/.333/.467 with 27 homers and 66 RBI over 120 games in 2019.