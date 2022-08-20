Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt's first-inning solo shot secured the seventh 30-homer season in his career. The first baseman added an RBI single in the seventh and scored on a passed ball. With his second straight three-hit game, Goldschmidt is batting .407 (22-for-54) with 12 extra-base hits through 16 contests in August. For the season, he's up to a .339/.421/.635 slash line with 96 RBI, 84 runs scored and five stolen bases through 112 games.