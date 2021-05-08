Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs during Saturday's 9-8 win against the Rockies.

The 33-year-old was 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over the previous two games, but he busted out of the mini-slump Saturday with his second three-RBI game of the season. Goldschmidt has a .246/.290/.400 slash line with five homers, five doubles, 20 RBI and 23 runs in 32 games this season.