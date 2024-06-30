Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Reds.

Goldschmidt went hitless in his previous two games, though he's gone 14-for-59 (.237) with four homers and eight RBI over his last 15 contests. The first baseman is up to 11 long balls on the year as his power has slowly returned in June. He's added 33 RBI, 39 runs scored, four stolen bases and 10 doubles while slashing .228/.297/.365 over 79 games this season.