Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI in Thursday's win over the Reds.

He powered St. Louis with four hits from the two hole (between Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado) in a vintage performance. It's always nice to see a player locked in early. Goldschmidt will look to get on the board with his first long ball this weekend before the Cardinals leave the friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.