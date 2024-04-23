Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt's slow start has been the cause of much consternation for St. Louis, and it's led to him batting fifth in the last two games. He's gone 3-for-7 since the drop in the order, so it looks like the change is at least having a short-term effect. The first baseman is batting a meager .195 with a .566 OPS, two homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored over 94 plate appearances. Goldschmidt's track record will give him a lot of leeway to work out of his struggles, but it's possible that the 36-year-old may be starting to feel his age as well.