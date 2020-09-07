Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cubs.
Goldschmidt's third-inning blast gave the Cardinals all they needed for the win. The first baseman now has four homers, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored in 32 contests. He's slashing .317/.462/.505 through 130 plate appearances.
