Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

The steal was the 150th of Goldschmidt's career, three of which have come this season. That's solid work on the basepaths for a first baseman, though he's far from a significant speed threat overall. He's gone 10-for-25 (.400) over the last six games and is now slashing .310/.415/.530 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs and 10 doubles through 26 contests in 2023.