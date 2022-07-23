Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Reds.
Goldschmidt ended a 17-game homer drought just before the All-Star break and also went yard during the Midsummer Classic. He kept up the power Friday, delivering a two-run blast in the fifth inning, though the Cardinals' offense couldn't keep up in this contest. The first baseman has multiple hits in six of 18 games in July and owns a .331/.414/.596 slash line with 21 homers, 72 RBI, 65 runs scored and five stolen bases through 91 games overall.
