Goldschmidt went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers.

For the second game in a row, Goldschmidt's patience at the plate was rewarded. He's now racked up eight walks, two steals and four runs scored despite going 0-for-10 across his last four games. His seven thefts this season match his total from last year, and he's slashing .301/.407/.514 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 31 runs scored through 45 contests.