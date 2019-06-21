Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Mixed bag in loss

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Marlins on Thursday. He struck out in his other three at-bats.

If one wanted to find any one particular Goldschmidt box score that accurately encapsulates his 2019 season thus far, Thursday's would be more than adequate. The slugger's final line represented both the highs and lows of his first Cardinals campaign, with Goldschmidt coming through with a clutch hit but still swinging and missing more than he made contact. The prized offseason acquisition now has 79 strikeouts over 316 plate appearances, pushing his current whiff rate to 25.0 percent. That's just a tick below last season's 25.1 and it serves as his second highest overall since his initial major-league stint back in 2011 with the Diamondbacks. Also of concern is Goldschmidt's career-low .176 ISO, which has him way off the pace of the 68 extra-base hits he's averaged over his previous seven seasons; factoring in Thursday's two-bagger, Goldschmidt has a modest 21 extra-base knocks over his first 74 games.