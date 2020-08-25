Goldschmidt went 3-for4 with a two-run home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

Goldschmidt drove Tommy Edman in with an infield single in the fifth and added his third homer of the season in the sixth. The first baseman's batting average is up to .368 and his .507 on-base percentage is tops in the majors.