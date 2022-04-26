Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Goldschmidt had multiple hits in just one of his first 11 games, but he's pulled out of the slump by going 9-for-17 in his last four. The first baseman hasn't homered yet this season, but he's picked up four doubles in 15 games. He sports a .259/.348/.328 slash line with five RBI. eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.

