Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Monday's series opener in Milwaukee and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Brendan Donovan will shift to first base while Juan Yepez serves as the designated hitter.
