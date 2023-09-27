Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game at Milwaukee.
Goldschmidt started the previous 14 games but will take a seat Wednesday after he posted a .200/.322/.380 slash line during that span. Luken Baker will move to first base while Juan Yepez receives a start as St. Louis' designated hitter.
