Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Goldschmidt has a .586 OPS over his past five games and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past 11 contests. Alec Burleson will step in at first base and bat fifth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in victory•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Racks up three hits•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Productive in doubleheader•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Three-hit game not enough•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Two hits, steal in win•