Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays.

Goldschmidt's always had pretty good speed and instincts for a first baseman. He swiped seven bags over 151 contests last season, though his days of challenging for 20 thefts are likely behind him. Despite the loss, Goldschmidt looked good Thursday. The reigning NL MVP will look to follow that up with another strong campaign, and hitting in the heart of a strong lineup should help him produce in the standard roto categories.