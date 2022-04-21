Goldschmidt went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Goldschmidt has only hit safely in five of his 10 games this season. He's posted a shaky .162/.295/.216 slash line with an RBI, seven runs scored, a pair of stolen bases and two doubles through 44 plate appearances. He tore the cover off the ball in spring training, so there's little reason to be concerned about Goldschmidt's long-term numbers -- he's never hit lower than .250 in any season of his career, and that came in his rookie year.