Goldschmidt went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 win over the Reds.
The veteran slugger continues to rake. Goldschmidt is slashing a mammoth .349/.486/.530 through 26 games with three homers, 11 RBI and 17 runs, while Monday's steal was his first of 2020.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Monster game in blowout•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On base four times•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits well in return•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues hot start•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Productive start to season•