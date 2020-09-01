Goldschmidt went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

The veteran slugger continues to rake. Goldschmidt is slashing a mammoth .349/.486/.530 through 26 games with three homers, 11 RBI and 17 runs, while Monday's steal was his first of 2020.