Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

The first baseman's biggest play of the night was a moonshot to left-center field in the fifth inning off Cubs starter Zach Davies. Goldschmidt's hitting streak is up to 10 games, during which he's gone 16-for-40 (.400) with two homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored. He's slashing .265/.335/.432 with 13 long balls, 49 RBI, 48 runs scored and five stolen bases through 373 plate appearances overall. He remains a fixture in the top third of St. Louis' lineup.