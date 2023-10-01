Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democratreports.

Goldschmidt returned to the lineup the past two games after missing a couple with back tightness, and he'll return to the bench for St. Louis' final game of the year. Barring an appearance off the bench, the veteran first baseman will close 2023 with an .810 OPS, 25 home runs, 11 steals, 80 RBI and 89 runs in 154 contests.