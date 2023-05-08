Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with three homers, four RBI, four runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Goldschmidt homered in the first, third and eighth frames with all three traveling over 400 feet. It was the third three-homer game of his career and his third multi-hit effort over his last four games, as he helped the Cardinals finally end their eight-game losing streak. While the team is struggling as a whole, Goldschmidt is putting him near-identical numbers to his MVP campaign a season ago. The 35-year-old is slashing .321/.409/.582 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs, four steals and an 18:26 BB:K over 154 plate appearances.