Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Perfect at plate in win

Goldschmidt went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Braves on Saturday.

Golschmidt is enjoying a much more productive May than his lackluster April, as he' hitting a rock-solid .284 in the current month. The veteran has reached safely in six straight as well, and he's now compiled an impressive seven multi-hit efforts since the calendar flipped.

