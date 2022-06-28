Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-0 win over the Marlins.
This was Goldschmidt's second four-hit game in the last two weeks, and he's batting a scorching .426/.500/.907 in his last 14 contests. The first baseman has been one of the best hitters in the league with a .347/.429/.642 slash line, 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 56 runs scored and three stolen bases through 72 games.
