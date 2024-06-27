Goldschmidt went 2-for-7 with a double, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

While far from a breakout on offense, Goldschmidt has hit safely in nine straight games. In that span, he's gone 11-for-37 (.297) with a 3:12 BB:K, two home runs and five RBI. The first baseman's power and consistency are slowly returning, but he's still striking out at a 29.5 percent rate, his worst mark since his rookie year. Goldschmidt has added a .232/.301/.364 slash line with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 38 runs scored and four steals over 76 games this season.