Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Goldschmidt's hitting streak came to an end at eight games, but he was still able to provide a contribution in his lone trip on base Monday. The first baseman's streak has helped to get him out of deep slump, though he's still hitting just .209 on the season. He's added a meager .592 OPS with four home runs, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored and three steals over 198 plate appearances.