Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Monday against the White Sox.
Goldschmidt was one of two St. Louis players that recorded two hits in this game -- with Yadier Molina being the other -- and also plated the team's lone run with an RBI single that scored Tommy Edman in the top of the sixth. Goldschmidt has hit safely in all but two of his last 14 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hero in extras•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches fifth homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks fourth home run•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives maintenance day•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard Wednesday•