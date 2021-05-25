Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Monday against the White Sox.

Goldschmidt was one of two St. Louis players that recorded two hits in this game -- with Yadier Molina being the other -- and also plated the team's lone run with an RBI single that scored Tommy Edman in the top of the sixth. Goldschmidt has hit safely in all but two of his last 14 games.