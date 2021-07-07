Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and two runs in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

The veteran slugger's timely fourth-inning knock plated Harrison Bader and Edmundo Sosa to snap a 2-2 tie and give the Cardinals a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Goldschmidt is picking up steam as the first half of the season comes to a close, as he now has a seven-game hitting streak during which he's produced a .379/.438/.552 slash line across 32 plate appearances.