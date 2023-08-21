Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Goldschmidt jump started the Cardinals' offense with an RBI-single in the third and then a two-run blast in the fifth gave them a 3-2 lead and knocked Carlos Carrasco out of the game. It was his fourth game with at least three RBI this season and his fourth multi-hit effort over his last eight games. The long ball was Goldschmidt's 20th of the season, marking the 10th time he's reached that milestone in his career. Though it's a step down from his MVP season in 2022, the 35-year-old is having another productive campaign. He's now slashing .277/.364/.455 with 65 RBI, 70 runs and a 65:122 BB:K in 546 plate appearances.